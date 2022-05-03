Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Acquires New Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 75,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,708,000. Newmont comprises approximately 1.1% of Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Newmont by 44.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,212,000 after buying an additional 3,109,683 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Newmont by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,465,087,000 after buying an additional 2,256,671 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,515,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Newmont by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,222,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,861,000 after buying an additional 1,110,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Newmont by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,738,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,872,000 after buying an additional 807,159 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,414.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $33,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,843 shares of company stock valued at $4,187,533 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. National Bank Financial lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.26.

NEM traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.88. The stock had a trading volume of 271,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,501,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.95 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

