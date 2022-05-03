Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 76,300 Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 76,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,000. Ball comprises 1.7% of Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ball by 1,357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Ball by 546.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BLL traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.85. 32,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,782. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.55 and its 200-day moving average is $90.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $98.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ball from $102.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.33.

In other news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

