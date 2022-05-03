Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Invests $2.22 Million in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 73,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 74.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.47. The company had a trading volume of 171,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,924,331. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average is $28.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -41.88%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

