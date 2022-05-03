Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of American Express by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in American Express by 7.3% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 139,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 20.1% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 112,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,785,000 after purchasing an additional 18,739 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of American Express by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after buying an additional 42,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $812,953,000 after buying an additional 81,623 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,873 shares of company stock valued at $36,472,992. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.85. 77,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,234,022. The company has a market capitalization of $130.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a one year low of $149.89 and a one year high of $199.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.47.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

