Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 84.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on APTV. Cowen decreased their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Shares of APTV stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,294. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.94. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $94.75 and a 12-month high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv (Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.