Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 18,092 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. OTR Global upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.76.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $5.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $203.14. 3,688,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,131,276. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.84 and a 200 day moving average of $231.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.08 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $134.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.