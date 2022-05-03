Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SU. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. TheStreet upgraded Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. CIBC upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

Shares of SU traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.97. The company had a trading volume of 538,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,422,131. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $37.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.35.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.3311 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.91%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

