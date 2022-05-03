Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Purchases New Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.94. 1,643,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.99.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.43%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

