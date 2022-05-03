Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Purchases New Shares in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 518,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of LexinFintech as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 17,909.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in LexinFintech by 8.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,710,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,067,000 after buying an additional 132,521 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in LexinFintech during the third quarter valued at $742,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 80.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 81,903 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,287,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,473,000 after acquiring an additional 141,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech stock remained flat at $$2.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $484.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $13.62.

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). LexinFintech had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 20.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.16.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

