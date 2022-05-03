Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 19,350 Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.90.

In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SRE stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.50. The stock had a trading volume of 41,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,912. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $173.28. The firm has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.92.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Sempra’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 111.44%.

Sempra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

