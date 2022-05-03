Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Takes $2.74 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,368,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,044,000 after purchasing an additional 19,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $178.75. The company had a trading volume of 222,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,846,595. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $469.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.57.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

