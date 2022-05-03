Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Takes $265,000 Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FITB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $38.45. 284,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,207,559. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.50. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,822,037.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,745 shares of company stock valued at $5,671,555 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

