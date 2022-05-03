Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. Takes $4.50 Million Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 312,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,496,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 542,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 243,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,677,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,945,000 after buying an additional 91,699 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 695,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,583,000 after acquiring an additional 221,325 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,554,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,783,000 after acquiring an additional 114,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of MWA stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $11.85. The stock had a trading volume of 27,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.15. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

