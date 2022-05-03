Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Receives $6.15 Average Target Price from Analysts

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.15.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALGS shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Aligos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGS opened at $1.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.09. Aligos Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $34.31.

Aligos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.03% and a negative net margin of 2,944.02%. The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 22.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 58,307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 14.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,239,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,227,000 after purchasing an additional 155,518 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

