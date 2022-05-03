Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Receives $6.15 Average Target Price from Analysts

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.15.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALGS shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Aligos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ ALGS opened at $1.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.09. Aligos Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $34.31.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 22.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 58,307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 14.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,239,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,227,000 after purchasing an additional 155,518 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.
About Aligos Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.
