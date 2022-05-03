Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A) Shares Up 1.6%

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$49.79 and last traded at C$49.63. 36,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 30,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.84.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62. The stock has a market cap of C$52.79 billion and a PE ratio of 15.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$52.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$50.68.
About Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A)
Recommended Stories
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.