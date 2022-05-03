Alio Gold Inc. (ALO.TO) (TSE:ALO) Shares Up 2.1%

Alio Gold Inc. (ALO.TO) (TSE:ALO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.97 and last traded at C$1.96. 201,497 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 115,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.92.
The company has a market capitalization of C$168.55 million and a PE ratio of -1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.88.
Alio Gold Inc. (ALO.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ALO)
