Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Sold by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Alkermes by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Alkermes by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in Alkermes by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALKS shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alkermes from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Alkermes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

Shares of ALKS stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,597,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $21.17 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -76.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $278.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $715,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 232,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,597.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Blair Curtis Jackson sold 49,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $1,480,470.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,163.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,288 shares of company stock worth $3,985,011. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

