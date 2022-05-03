Allegheny Financial Group LTD Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lowered its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,418 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,949,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,686,000 after purchasing an additional 318,835 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $174,757,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,602,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,412,000 after buying an additional 745,728 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,835,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,565,000 after buying an additional 488,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,549,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,631,000 after buying an additional 53,372 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDX stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $35.11. The stock had a trading volume of 19,481,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,299,563. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.92.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

