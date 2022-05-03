Allegheny Financial Group LTD Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $197.04. 5,278,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,619,022. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.06.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

