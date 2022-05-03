Allegheny Financial Group LTD Invests $180,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 138,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 195,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 80,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 38,325 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,127,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,661,479. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.51.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.91.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

