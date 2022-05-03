Allegheny Financial Group LTD Invests $197,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 963.3% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,785,000 after buying an additional 944,931 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 155.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,049,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,033,000 after buying an additional 638,682 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,971,000 after buying an additional 529,340 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,026.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 538,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,068,000 after buying an additional 490,892 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3,196.4% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 411,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,423,000 after buying an additional 399,299 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,900,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,014,596. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $203.71 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.