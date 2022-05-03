Allegheny Financial Group LTD Purchases 4,519 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Exelon were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1ST Source Bank bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $801,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 602.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 385,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,290,000 after acquiring an additional 330,984 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

Shares of Exelon stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.69. 4,514,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,002,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.63 billion during the quarter. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 77.59%.

In other news, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,264.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

