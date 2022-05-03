Allegheny Financial Group LTD Raises Stock Holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the quarter. QuinStreet makes up about 0.7% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Allegheny Financial Group LTD owned approximately 0.19% of QuinStreet worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QNST. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 47.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the third quarter worth about $186,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QNST traded down $1.28 on Tuesday, reaching $8.55. 1,203,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,659. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22. The company has a market cap of $466.43 million, a PE ratio of 71.25 and a beta of 1.03. QuinStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). QuinStreet had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $125.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

QNST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their price objective on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $100,293.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

