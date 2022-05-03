Allegheny Financial Group LTD Takes Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Research LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 6,251.1% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 203,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,305,000 after purchasing an additional 200,098 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 17,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,124 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Blackstone by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,923,000 after acquiring an additional 38,159 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its position in Blackstone by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 26,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.73.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,677.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,929 and sold 1,111,452 shares valued at $69,334,658. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX traded up $1.82 on Tuesday, reaching $107.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,880,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,853,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.46. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.75 and a 12-month high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.93%.

About Blackstone (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.