ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Short Interest Update

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the March 31st total of 879,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ALLETE by 32.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 68,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 12.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,348,000 after acquiring an additional 30,051 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 6.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 95.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ALLETE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

ALLETE stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.85. 9,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.62. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $56.84 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.54.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.65 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 11.92%. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

