Alpaca Finance Price Down 23.6% Over Last Week (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 2nd. During the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a total market capitalization of $61.53 million and $9.52 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.88 or 0.00220530 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002029 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00039272 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $167.79 or 0.00435943 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,804.98 or 1.83957392 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

