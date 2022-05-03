Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpha Teknova Inc. is a provider of critical reagents for the development and production of biopharmaceutical products including drug therapies, novel vaccines and molecular diagnostics. Alpha Teknova Inc. is based in HOLLISTER, Calif. “

Separately, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Alpha Teknova from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alpha Teknova presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.33.

NASDAQ:TKNO opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 12.37 and a current ratio of 13.07. Alpha Teknova has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $30.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.72.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Teknova will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 424,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 100,223 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,521,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 45,763 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 264,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 40,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,241,000. 25.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

