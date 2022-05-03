Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GOOGL. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,306.23.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,331.66 on Friday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $2,193.62 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,630.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,764.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,600.32, for a total value of $7,046,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,571,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,290,649,333.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,698 shares of company stock valued at $20,324,689 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

