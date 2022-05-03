Alphatec (ATEC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Alphatec to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Alphatec has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $73.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.70 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 59.34% and a negative return on equity of 112.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alphatec to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ATEC opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.45. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.57. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

In other Alphatec news, SVP Scott Lish sold 5,100 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $55,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 11,490 shares of company stock valued at $122,949 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 56,931 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,908,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,107,000 after buying an additional 136,753 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth $776,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,111,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,704,000 after buying an additional 427,213 shares in the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATEC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphatec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

