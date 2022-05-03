Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -($0.56-0.46) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.64). The company issued revenue guidance of $730-740 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $715.15 million.Alteryx also updated its Q2 guidance to -($0.61-0.58) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AYX traded down $1.69 on Tuesday, hitting $64.85. The stock had a trading volume of 936,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,956. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $49.67 and a twelve month high of $90.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.19. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $157.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AYX shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $159.00 to $127.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.21.

In related news, Director Jeff Horing purchased 56,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.71 per share, with a total value of $3,165,943.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $1,237,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alteryx by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Alteryx by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,422,000 after purchasing an additional 16,617 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Alteryx by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Alteryx by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Alteryx by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

