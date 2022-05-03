Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $3,300.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $3,950.00 to $3,300.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AMZN. Barclays raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3,212.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $4,100.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,811.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,490.00 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $2,367.50 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,046.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,219.73.

Amazon.com shares are going to split on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($7.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.33 by ($16.89). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 49.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $3,339,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,586 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 994 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

