Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $3,500.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $4,150.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $3,800.00 in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,811.67.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,490.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.10, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,046.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,219.73. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,367.50 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($7.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by ($16.89). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.79 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 49.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $699,504.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,586 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 295,683.2% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712,599 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 28,715.3% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,102 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 339,079.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,765 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

