Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $4,250.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $4,400.00 to $4,250.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,811.67.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,490.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,046.25 and a 200 day moving average of $3,219.73. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,367.50 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.10, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com’s stock is set to split on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($7.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.33 by ($16.89). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 49.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $2,139,474.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $699,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,586 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $605,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7.1% in the third quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 901 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

