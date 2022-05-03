Ambrosus (AMB) Trading Down 29.5% This Week

Ambrosus (AMB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Ambrosus coin can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $6.76 million and approximately $113,352.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ambrosus has traded down 29.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

POA (POA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC.

POA Network (POA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Apple (AMB) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000746 BTC.

UMI (UMI) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Umi Digital (UMI) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ambrosus

Ambrosus is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 577,844,332 coins. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Ambrosus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

