American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

AIG stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,634,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002,973. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.54 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The company has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.17.

Get American International Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.83%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AIG. StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,203,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,151,000 after buying an additional 1,325,133 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,686,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,772,000 after purchasing an additional 69,492 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of American International Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 261,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 55,550 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of American International Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,546,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,941,000 after purchasing an additional 34,938 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About American International Group (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.