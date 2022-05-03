American National Bank Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

American National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,124 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,355 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,513 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,649. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa stock traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $208.16. 103,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,269,843. The company has a market cap of $398.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.24.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

