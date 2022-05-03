American National Bank Sells 225 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

American National Bank decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $235.80. 10,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $182.66 and a one year high of $254.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.23.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.70.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

