American National Bank Sells 51 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

American National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.6% of American National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. American National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,475.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,306.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $10.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,342.44. The company had a trading volume of 22,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,100. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,630.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2,764.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,193.62 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,698 shares of company stock worth $20,324,689 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.