American National Bank Trims Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

American National Bank trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,634 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.04.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.93. 41,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,503,539. The company has a market capitalization of $181.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.40. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 135.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

