American National Insurance Co. Cuts Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

American National Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,600 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at $134,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Chart Industries by 1,382.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter.

GTLS stock traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.82. 8,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,050. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.29 and a 12-month high of $206.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.03 and a beta of 1.61.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.07.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

