American National Insurance Co. Cuts Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

American National Insurance Co. reduced its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,487 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 79.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total transaction of $147,325.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,975 shares of company stock worth $9,821,709 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.58. 51,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,304. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.84 and a 200 day moving average of $112.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.51 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.73%.

PRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lowered Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.46.

Prudential Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

