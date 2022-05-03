American National Insurance Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

American National Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Duke Realty comprises 1.0% of American National Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 18,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Realty by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

DRE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.21. 74,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,617. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.00. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $66.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. The firm had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.64%.

DRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

