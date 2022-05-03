American National Insurance Co. Has $1.25 Million Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

American National Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 89.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,315 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $5.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $208.23. 1,267,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,604,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of -87.49 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $376.11.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The company had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $1,494,336.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Zscaler from $415.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Zscaler from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, FBN Securities decreased their price target on Zscaler from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.45.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

