American National Insurance Co. Has $1.46 Million Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

American National Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 81.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,625 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Okta by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JMP Securities raised shares of Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.63.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $158,272.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,306. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

OKTA stock traded down $5.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.00. 72,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,853. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.05 and a 52 week high of $276.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $383.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

