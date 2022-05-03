American National Insurance Co. Has $218,000 Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

American National Insurance Co. decreased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,610 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,471,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,885,338,000 after buying an additional 2,765,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,871,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,611,000 after buying an additional 1,047,339 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,659,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,006,000 after buying an additional 805,591 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,070,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,225,000 after buying an additional 592,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,810,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.49. 405,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,280,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.99.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.33%.

RF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

