American National Insurance Co. Has $457,000 Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

American National Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,980 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 103,583 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 5.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,432 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,859 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.60 to $41.60 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Halliburton from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 19,119 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $633,794.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Richard sold 16,318 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $540,941.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 286,790 shares of company stock valued at $11,033,166. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.54. 266,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,271,224. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 2.29.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

