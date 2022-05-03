American National Insurance Co. Has $533,000 Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

American National Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 87.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,805 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 64,200 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BUD. GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 295,798 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after acquiring an additional 58,605 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 199,984 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 678 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

BUD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($87.37) to €72.00 ($75.79) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €70.00 ($73.68) to €75.00 ($78.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($63.16) to €65.00 ($68.42) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

NYSE:BUD traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.60. 63,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,223. The company has a market capitalization of $112.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.38. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.14 and a 200 day moving average of $60.19.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.407 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.88%.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.