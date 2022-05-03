American National Insurance Co. Has $8.40 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

American National Insurance Co. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20,037 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.9% of American National Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,098,209,000 after purchasing an additional 50,601 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Bender Robert & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 36.5% during the third quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 4,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $724,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $28.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,371.47. 45,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,664. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,230.05 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,638.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,771.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,600.32, for a total value of $7,046,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,571,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,290,649,333.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 597,733 shares of company stock valued at $153,146,891. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

