American National Insurance Co. Lowers Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

American National Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,595 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Align Technology by 17.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 240,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,247,000 after buying an additional 35,979 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 35.3% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 4,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,222,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,071,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $7.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $301.05. The stock had a trading volume of 32,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,794. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.76. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $270.37 and a 12 month high of $737.45.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.14. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALGN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $575.00 to $524.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.91.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

