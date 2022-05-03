American National Insurance Co. Lowers Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

American National Insurance Co. decreased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1,231.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.08. The company had a trading volume of 41,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,730. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $70.98 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 69.83%.

In other Equity Residential news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.41.

Equity Residential Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.